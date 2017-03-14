Have you seen this man? Police suspect he is involved in armed robbery

Miami police are looking for a man who may be involved in a string of armed robberies that left four people — including a 12-year-old boy — wounded.
Police spokeswoman Yelitza Cedano said the four armed robberies, from Brickell to Flagami to Allapattah, are “obviously very similar.” The descriptions of the crimes were similar: most involved a tall and slender man and woman, a gun pointed at victims and a light-colored four-door Chrysler as the getaway vehicle.
Qyteria Dennis, 19, was arrested in December and charged with armed robbery and attempted murder. She pleaded not guilty to both charges. Cedano said victims of the Oct. 5 armed robbery, at Southwest First Avenue and 12th Street, identified Dennis as the robber.
Police found Dennis when they pulled over the Chrysler, being driven by Dennis’ mother, Cedano said. “Further investigation” led police to believe Andre Hodges was her accomplice. He is suspected of armed robbery for the Oct. 5 crime.
That night, police said, Dennis ordered Hodges to hold a gun to the victim’s head, stole his MP3 player and cellphone and drove off in the Chrysler.
A week later, another armed robbery took place in the same location. This time, police said, a man fitting the description of the Oct. 5 robbery jumped from behind a tree, demanding belongings and firing his gun. One man was hit three times, but he survived.
Days later, three young people were jumped by a woman with the same description as the Oct. 5 attack. Security camera footage caught her demanding property, shooting a 12-year-old in the stomach, and walking away. As the woman approached a white Chrysler, she turned and fired several more times, hitting a 17- and 20-year-old.
Anyone with information can contact the Miami Police Robbery Unit at 305-603-6370.
