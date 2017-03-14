$11,000 motorcycle stolen from a Collins Avenue condo

Police are looking for men who stole an $11,000 motorcycle from a Collins Avenue condominium.
Surveillance video from the early morning of Jan 28 shows a Dodge Charger “canvassing the building,” 2600 Collins Ave., before two men walk inside. One of the unidentified men walked out. The other rode out on the stolen 2013 Honda CBR600RR.
Miami Beach police said the red, white and blue motorcycle has multicolored lights on the wheels and a license plate number of 1919NR.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.
Alex Harris: 305-376-5005, @harrisalexc
