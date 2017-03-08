The mailman tried to deliver the mail. Police believe they’ve delivered who shot at him.

Miami-Dade police believe they’ve arrested one of the two burglars who fired on a mailman making his rounds in Kendall last Thursday.
Jacoby Myrick, 18, sits in Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on $209,000 bond and enough charges to fill the trunk of the SUV used in last week’s robbery: two counts of armed burglary; two counts of first-degree grand theft; two counts of aggravated assualt with a firearm; criminal mischief under $200; criminal mischief over $1,000; and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.
That last charge is where mailman Felix Carmona comes into the picture. As Carmona came up on a house in the 9300 block of Southwest 92nd Street, he told police, he saw two black males run out of the house and into an SUV. Carmona followed them in his U.S. Postal Service vehicle. The SUV’s passengers fired shots at Carmona. They missed him, but did get away with two laptop computers.
