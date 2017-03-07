Man walking home from a trip to the grocery store robbed at gunpoint

A man carrying packages from a grocery store was robbed at gun point as he walked home just outside of Coral Gables, according to police.
On Tuesday, policed released video of the Jan. 21 robbery.
Police say the man was walking in front of 3411 SW 21st St. at about 10 p.m. when he was confronted by two men.
One of the men pointed a gun at the victim, and the other took the victim's wallet and grocery bag, police said.
The robbers then hopped in a dark, newer model Nissan or Honda driven by a third suspect.
One robber is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches to 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 16 to18-years-old and 130 to 140 pounds with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.
The second robber is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 16 to 18-years-old and 140 to 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Police Department’s Robbery Unit at 305-603-6370 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
