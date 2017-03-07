Man faces sexual battery charges in 2 cases. One involves a 71-year-old woman, police say

A man was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual battery after detectives say he assaulted two women — including a 71-year-old — on two separate occasions.
Manuel Migenes, 52, who also faces a charge of burglary with battery, was being held Tuesday in Miami-Dade’s Metro West Detention Center with no bond.
The first attack, according to Migenes’ police report, happened Feb. 21. A 49-year-old woman was walking home from work on the north side of Kendall Drive (Southwest 88th Street) and 157th Avenue when Migenes drove up to her in an older model, white pick-up truck and asked her if she wanted a ride, according to the report.
She declined and the man offered her $20, police said. Frightened, she crossed the street. Meanwhile, Migenes parked his car, ran toward her and pushed her in the bushes, according to the report.
He then told her to kiss him, which she declined. That’s when he told her he had a knife and that he would stab her if she didn’t comply, police said.
“The victim fearing for her life complied,” the officer wrote in the report.
Migenes then performed oral sex on the victim, pulled down his pants and “attempted to force the victim to engage in penile/vaginal intercourse,” the officer wrote. She got away.
The victim was examined at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s rape treatment center. Through the victim’s rape kit, detectives were able to match DNA to Migenes, according to the report.
In the second case, which happened Feb. 24, police say Migenes entered the home of a 71-year-old woman, walked into her bedroom and touched her face, according to the report. Migenes tried to kiss the woman, but she said no, an officer wrote.
She tried to get away, but he followed and forced her into another bedroom, threw her on the bed and raped her, according to the report.
The police did not indicate where the attack took place, but he was arrested the next day in Doral. He was charged Sunday for the first attack.
