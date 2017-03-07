Two men and a girl hospitalized with gunshot wounds in NW Miami-Dade

Two men and a teenage girl were hospitalized with bullet wounds early Tuesday morning in Northwest Miami-Dade, police said.
Miami-Dade police found a young girl, 14 or 15, and a man with gunshot wounds to the leg around 7:22 a.m. near Northwest 21st Avenue and 85th Street, said police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta. They were walking together.
Police also found that another man drove himself to North Shore Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the back of his arm, Zabaleta said.
“Now investigators are determining what occurred and each individual’s role,” he said.
