March 7, 2017 8:35 AM

Two men and a girl hospitalized with gunshot wounds in NW Miami-Dade

By Alex Harris

Two men and a teenage girl were hospitalized with bullet wounds early Tuesday morning in Northwest Miami-Dade, police said.

Miami-Dade police found a young girl, 14 or 15, and a man with gunshot wounds to the leg around 7:22 a.m. near Northwest 21st Avenue and 85th Street, said police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta. They were walking together.

Police also found that another man drove himself to North Shore Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the back of his arm, Zabaleta said.

“Now investigators are determining what occurred and each individual’s role,” he said.

