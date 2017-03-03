He honked at a stop sign runner, and police said the driver shot him twice

A driver beeped his horn at a stop sign runner, police said, and was shot twice by the driver of the offending vehicle.
Miami-Dade police said driver who honked saw the passenger of the other car, a white box truck, wave a shotgun at him. When both cars got to the next stop sign, the truck driver got out and leveled his gun at the victim. Police said he shot the man twice — in the face and the arm. He’s in stable condition at Jackson Health System’s south trauma center.
The shooter drove off in the white box truck.
