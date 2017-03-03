Woman out getting her mail and teenager wounded in drive-by shooting

An older woman and a young man were hospitalized after a drive-by shooting in Gladeview Friday afternoon, police said.
Louise Lester, 66, was getting her mail just before 5 p.m., Miami-Dade police said, when someone in an older model white Toyota Camry heading west on Northwest 65th Street started firing. The bullet hit her in the chest, and she was undergoing surgery at Ryder Trauma Center.
Miami-Dade police found another victim, 18-year-old Malik Wilson, who was also shot. Wilson was driven to Ryder Trauma Center by friends or family. He was shot in the leg and is in stable condition.
Police said the white Camry drove off southbound on Northwest 27th Avenue.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477
Visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip”
Send a text message to 274637. Enter CSMD followed by the tip information and press send.
