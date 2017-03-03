Video shows robbers pointing gun, pushing woman to ground, then fleeing

More than a month after a woman was robbed of her cell phone at gunpoint in the driveway of her home, police have released a surveillance video and are asking the public to try and help capture the robbers.
The 34-year-old Northwest Miami-Dade woman had just returned to her home in the 9100 block of Northwest Eighth Avenue in the early evening of Jan. 30. After parking her Mercedes, the woman is approached by a man holding a gun. With both hands on the weapon, he points it directly at her.
The man reached the woman after sneaking around a white Cadillac SUV parked in the home’s driveway, the video clearly shows. The man and woman scuffle, the woman not willing to let go of her cell phone until she is pushed to the ground.
The woman suffered scrapes and cuts.
Then, the video shows, another man gets into her Mercedes and tries to start it up, but fails. The two men take off on foot.
“I heard a lot of horror stories after that,” the woman told WPLG Channel 10. “People didn’t get so lucky.”
The man are slim with dark complexions. One man wore dreadlocks, the other short black hair.
Anyone with information should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.
