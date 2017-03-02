Woman killed 85-year-old man and dumped the gun in a neighbor’s yard, police say

A woman was charged with second degree murder after detectives say she shot and killed an 85-year-old man last month and dumped the gun in a neighbor’s yard in Northwest Miami-Dade, according to police.
Lashundra Fair, 31, was arrested Thursday for the Feb. 20th shooting.
The shooting happened at about 7 a.m. in the 1800 block of Northwest 74th Street.
According to police, Lashundra Fair was visiting Carlton Fair at his home when the shooting took place. The elderly man suffered a gunshot wound to the torso and died in the home.
Investigators say Lashundra Fair shot and killed him, took off and got rid of the gun.
It was not clear Thursday night how the two were related.
