He wanted another bus passenger’s phone. So, he just took it and ran

A woman riding on a county bus was scrolling through her phone when a man snatched it from her hands.
The stunned passenger — and nearby riders — couldn’t react fast enough.
Lucky for her, cameras in the bus were rolling and captured the crime on tape.
On Wednesday, Miami police released footage of the theft, which happened at about 11:30 p.m. Jan. 16, in hopes of identifying the man.
The woman quickly alerted the bus driver and Miami police officers responded to Northeast Fourth Avenue and Northeast 79th Street.
The man is described as being thin, 30 to 35 years old and approximately 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 7 inches tall.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
Comments