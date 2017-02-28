Crime

February 28, 2017 10:03 PM

They came into to Family Dollar pointing guns. They left with cash

By Carli Teproff

cteproff@miamiherald.com

Two gun-wielding men stormed into a Northwest Miami-Dade Family Dollar, ordered the customers to lie on the ground and demanded cash from the registers and the safe.

The armed robbery, captured on surveillance cameras, happened at about 7 p.m. Feb. 13 at Family Dollar, 14941 NW Seventh Ave.

The video shows customers — including a child — scattering and dropping to the ground as the men, who were wearing ski masks and hooded sweatshirts, point the guns at the them.

Police said the men made off with $110.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade police at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff



