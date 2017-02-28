They came into to Family Dollar pointing guns. They left with cash

Two gun-wielding men stormed into a Northwest Miami-Dade Family Dollar, ordered the customers to lie on the ground and demanded cash from the registers and the safe.
The armed robbery, captured on surveillance cameras, happened at about 7 p.m. Feb. 13 at Family Dollar, 14941 NW Seventh Ave.
The video shows customers — including a child — scattering and dropping to the ground as the men, who were wearing ski masks and hooded sweatshirts, point the guns at the them.
Police said the men made off with $110.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade police at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
Comments