Suspicious package opened in Krome detention center mailroom

Several employees in the mailroom at the Krome detention center are experiencing “respiratory issues” after opening a package with a “suspicious substance” inside, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said.
The mailroom is under quarantine until the substance can be identified, said Erika Benitez, spokeswoman for MDFR. Rescue workers were called to 18201 SW 12th Street just after 10 a.m. Tuesday.
“They’re experiencing respiratory issues consistent with any suspicious substance,” Benitez said.
This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.
