Someone died inside a burning car after a stolen car crashed, cops say

A stolen car collided with another, setting off a fiery explosion that killed a driver and damaged a business, police said.
An Acura, stolen from Pembroke Pines, was speeding south on Northwest 22nd Avenue when it crashed into another car heading west on Northwest 103rd Street Monday just before midnight, Miami-Dade police said. The victim’s car spun into a nearby business and burst into flames.
The person inside was trapped and died. The fire also scorched the business.
Police said the driver of the stolen Acura, who cops have not yet named, also had a stolen gun.
Northwest 103rd Street and Northwest 22nd Avenue are closed Tuesday morning while police investigate.
Carlos Valdez lives near the corner of Northwest 103rd and 22nd Avenue and heard a "BOOM" late Monday night. But it's not an unusual sound.
"Every two or three months, a car loses control and crashes into the transmission place," Valdez said. "But this is a big one."
