Gun ambush at Miami food store caught on camera

Detectives want to identify an assault-rifle wielding gunman who shot and killed another man outside a North Miami-Dade food store — an attack captured on surveillance footage.
The video, released by Miami-Dade police on Monday, shows two men walking in front of the Top Food Store when one of them suddenly pulls an AK-47-style rifle out of a backpack.
In the ensuing gunfire, police say, 22-year-old Curtel Jenkins was fatally shot. Another man, Daniel Sims, 25, was critically wounded.
The shooting took place Oct. 9 at the Top Food Store, 7501 NW 22nd Ave.
One of the shooting suspects, Michael Livingston, 25, has been arrested and charged with murder and attempted murder. He is awaiting trial.
Authorities say Livingston and the other man escaped in a dark-colored car.
The possible motive: jealousy. Livingston, police say, targeted Jenkins because he was dating his ex-girlfriend.
She told police that Livingston was “physically abusive toward her,” according to an arrest warrant by Miami-Dade Detective Jonathan Grossman.
Livingston had also threatened to kill her, her baby and Jenkins one month before, authorities say.
At the time, a Miami-Dade family court judge had issued a restraining order against Livingston, ordering him to stay away from his ex-girlfriend.
She identified Livingston as one of the shooters depicted on the surveillance video. Sims, the wounded man, also identified Livingston as one of the gunmen, police said.
But so far, detectives have been unable to identify the man who fired the bullets believed to have killed Jenkins. On the video, he wears a jeans, a gray cap and red jacket with black sleeves.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Police’s homicide bureau at 305-471-2400, or Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-8477.
