Miami man sentenced to 100 years in prison for child pornography

A 39-year-old Miami man was sentenced to 100 years in prison for child porn this week for hosting a computer network from his home where anyone could download the illegal videos.
Manuel Perez Gonzalez was convicted of distributing, receiving and possessing child pornography. U.S. District Judge Ursula Ungaro gave him 100 years in prison, followed by 25 years of supervised release. If he’s ever released, he’ll have to register as a sex offender.
Prosecutors compared his peer-to-peer sharing to a criminal with a “giant pile of drugs on his front step.”
“He let anyone take as much as they liked, as often as they liked. The pile never diminished, but instead grew as the Defendant added to it,” they wrote. “Instead of drugs, though, the Defendant peddled the rape and sexual abuse of children.”
Law enforcement officers connected to his IP address and downloaded 19 videos featuring the abuse of children. After obtaining a search warrant, agents seized Gonzalez’s laptop and a CD, which both contained child porn videos, in October 2015.
Prosecutors argued that his chances of re-offending (if released) were high because his live-in girlfriend knew about the illegal activity and never reported it. In addition, Miami-Dade police were called to the home in 2014 when someone reported that a young boy had been sexually abused there over several years by a woman. The case, which came to police attention before the discovery of child porn, was never prosecuted.
