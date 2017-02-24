After gun play among friends turns deadly, clothes burned, gun hidden, police say

Gun play between friends turned deadly when one of them accidentally pulled the trigger and tried to cover up the incident by hiding the weapon and burning his clothes, police said.
On Thursday, after being pressed by detectives, the suspect admitted to the crime and the attempted coverup, police said. Brandon Velez, 19, was arrested and charged with manslaughter. He was transported to jail and his bond was set at $20,500.
Miami-Dade police said Velez and a friend — who WPLG Channel 10 identified as Bobby Duverny, 20 — were at another friend’s home early Wednesday evening when they began horsing around with the loaded weapon.
When Velez pointed the gun at Duverny, police said, Duverny grabbed the barrel and Velez accidentally pulled the trigger. Duverny was shot in the face, the bullet exiting the back of his skull, according to police.
That’s when, police said, the unnamed friend fled and called 911 and Velez took off out the back door of the home in the 14900 block of Northwest Ninth Court. Police said they found Velez at his home and brought him in for questioning.
At the station, police said, Velez admitted shooting Duverny, trying to hide the weapon and burning his clothes. Police said they recovered the burned clothing and the gun. Velez remained in jail Friday on charges that also include burglary and petit theft.
