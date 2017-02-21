Two men posed as cops and broke into home, police say. It was caught on video

Miami-Dade police released surveillance video Tuesday in hopes of identifying two men, who detectives say posed as officers, stormed into a home, tied up the occupants and got away with cash and a gun.
The video shows a black SUV drive up in front of the home, stop in the street and two men wearing what looks like body armor get out.
Police say the crime happened at about 3:45 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Northwest 104th Terrace as a cable repairman worked in the home.
The door, police said, was unlocked and the armed men identified themselves as Miami police officers as they came inside. They then demanded money and jewelry.
Inside were three adults identified as Randolph Smith, 40; Nathalie Borrego, 28; and Jovany Perez, 35, and two children ages 2 and 12.
The robbers tied up the occupants and left with $500 and a gun, police say.
The video shows the men pushing open an iron gate and running up the two steps into the home. About 14 minutes later, one of the men walks outside holding what looks like a laundry basket full of stuff.
He puts it in the SUV, goes back inside and then about two minutes later they both jog to the passenger side of the SUV and the SUV speeds off.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
Comments