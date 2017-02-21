He stabbed a basset hound, hit a pit bull with a tire iron — then was shot dead

A man accused of stabbing a dog and hitting another with a tire iron was shot and killed by a Hernando County deputy, according to Bay News 9.
Sheriff Al Nienhuis said his office received several calls from the area around 10 a.m. Monday of a person acting erratically, running through the woods without shoes.
Deputies asked the man to drop the knife but he refused, Nienhuis said. They attempted to electronically subdue the man, but it had “no effect.” A short time later, deputies shot him, Nienhuis said.
The man, whose identity has not yet been released, was taken to a hospital where he died.
The man stabbed a basset hound, hit a pit bull with a tire iron, knocked down part of a fence and was “acting erratically,” officials told Bay News 9. One of the dogs died, Nienhuis said.
“It is not outside the realm of possibility that he was on some sort of drugs,” Nienhuis said, but it’s too early to confirm.
A deputy suffered a minor cut on his hand from the knife, the sheriff said.
The two deputies involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave as is protocol, Nienhuis said.
