Driver is shot, crashes his car, dies on the street

A gunshot victim died Monday morning after crashing his car in Liberty City.
The driver of a Chrysler PT Cruiser died on the ground outside the driver's side of his vehicle on Northwest 69th Street just east of 17th Avenue. The Cruiser, damaged on the left front wheel assembly from scraping a light pole, listed toward the body.
The investigation closed 17th Avenue from 68th to 69th Terrace during what normally would have been drop-off time for the area schools. School is closed for Presidents’ Day so traffic in the area was lighter.
Homicide detectives examined an area that went all the way over to the corner of 69th Street and 18th Avenue. Neighborhood residents said the victim likely wasn't from the area because the car wasn't familiar to them.
