Man shot to death at apartment complex

1:50 Armed robbers pistol-whip, rob man in Wilton Manors Pause

0:55 Surveillance video shows man hitting woman with tire iron, attempting to steal her purse

1:33 Feds break up largest Medicare scam in U.S. history

1:03 UM baseball coach Jim Morris discusses loss against Rutgers

4:30 He has a new face, one that had belonged to another man

0:49 Part of Doral overtaken by odors of garbage

5:47 Leonard Pitts comments on his column, "Mr. President: ‘Just who the hell do you think you are?'"

1:19 Trump says he gets along well with Japanese prime minister

2:04 Protesters, supporters clash at President Donald Trump protest in Tampa