Crime

February 20, 2017 6:02 AM

Man shot to death at apartment complex

A man was shot to death early Monday at a Northwest Miami-Dade apartment complex.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m., in a staircase at 1301 NW 103rd St., according to CBS4.

This bulletin will be updated as more information is available.

Crime

