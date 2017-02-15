Police search for two armed men who pushed a woman down — and stole her purse

Miami police set up a perimeter using K9s, helicopters and SWAT Wednesday night in a Miami Shores neighborhood because they believe they have two armed robbers cornered.
The perimeter was set up after cops chased a car the two men were in up Northeast Second Court near 88th Street.
Earlier in the day, police said, two armed men pushed a woman to the ground at Northwest 79th Street and Seventh Avenue and stole her purse.
Police from Miami and Miami Shores gave chase but lost the men at Northeast Second Avenue and 94th Street after they bailed from their vehicle.
Police searched for the men all day Wednesday.
