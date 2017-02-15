Shots fired — again — near Carol City High School, police say. No one was injured.

A Miami-Dade Public Schools board meeting was interrupted Wednesday afternoon when the superintendent announced that shots were fired near a high school that wasn’t far from where three teens were shot and injured last week.
Superintendent Albert Carvalho said he was told by schools police that 13 shots were fired near Carol City High School, causing a brief lockdown there and at neighboring Carol City Middle School and Barbara Hawkins Elementary.
There were no reports of injuries from the gunfire and no indication that police knew where it came from or who fired a weapon.
Last Friday three teens — two 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old — were shot just a few blocks from the school while they were walking home. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening. That incident also caused the lockdowns of nearby schools and once again had parents out on the street wondering aloud why kids were too often being targeted.
No one was arrested for last week’s incident. Police told the public to be on the lookout for a white SUV with tinted windows.
