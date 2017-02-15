Man in custody after he carjacked a woman at gunpoint, then shot up a clerk’s car

A man is in police custody after he carjacked a woman at gunpoint, then shot up a convenience store clerk’s car after an argument.
Miami police spokesman Christopher Bess said the man carjacked a woman at gunpoint at 5426 NW Third Avenue around 6:15 a.m. He took her Chevy Trailblazer and told her he’d leave the car somewhere else for her later, Bess said.
Some time later, he ended up at the convenience store on the corner of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 69th Street. Bess said the suspect got into an argument with the clerk, which ended with him walked to the parking lot and shooting up the clerk’s car.
Police, already on the lookout after the carjacking, showed up and detained him.
“Most likely, he’ll be arrested,” Bess said.
