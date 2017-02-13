Suspect confesses to being obsessed with woman he’s accused of kidnapping, raping

A man was behind bars Monday after police say he kidnapped his neighbor, held her for nearly three days, forced her to drink alcohol and sexually assaulted her.
Rudy Lima, 33, was being held in jail with no bond facing charges that included kidnapping with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, aggravated battery and sexual battery with a deadly weapon.
According to his arrest report, Lima first approached the victim at 11 a.m. Friday in the apartment complex where they live on Northwest 10th Avenue near 97th Street in the Pinewood neighborhood of unincorporated Miami-Dade.
The woman was walking in the community when Lima brandished a knife and said “because you called the police on me, I’m going to make you pay,” an officer wrote in the report.
Lima, according to the report, then forced her into his apartment, held her against her will, made her drink alcohol and “pushed, punched, scratched and held a knife to the victim’s face every time she would resist or try to leave.”
Police said while Lima had her in his apartment he raped her.
After Lima was arrested, police say he “confessed to being obsessed with the victim and taking things too far.”
Comments