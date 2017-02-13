Police chase ends in fiery crash at gas station

Surveillance video shows an SUV slamming into a gas station in Houston before it caught fire.
Houston Police Department

Crime

Armed suspects attempt to invade home

Alamogordo, New Mexico Police say that they have arrested three of the five people suspected of an frightening attempted home invasion that was caught on surveillance camera last week. The footage from the front porch of the home shows a woman approach the door initially and speak to the person inside before three armed men approached the door and attempted to force their way in before fleeing on foot.

Crime

Man dressed as construction worker steals utility trailer

Broward Sheriff’s Office released a video of a man stealing a trailer from a Lauderdale-by-the-Sea construction site on Dec. 25, Christmas Day. Similarly grand-minded pirates hit the Sunbelt Rentals in Wynwood Tuesday morning with a stolen U-Haul, according to a Channel 6 report.

Crime

Solving a 34-year-old slaying?

In 2004, Hallandale Beach detective Ron Buekers visited a man named George Williams in Tennessee and videotaped the discussion. Williams told him that he was in the home in 1983 when boat builder Eugene Hicks was killed, heard the gunshots and found Ken Bicking, now jailed in Jacksonville, standing over the body.

Editor's Choice Videos