Police chase ends in fiery crash at gas station

Surveillance video released by the Orlando Police Department shows a man gunning down a man and severely injuring four other people. The shooting happened on Dec. 11, 2016. Police released the video in hopes that someone would recognize the gunman.
A tow truck driver hauling two motorcycles to a lot after the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade lost his haul to dozens of motorcycle riders who surrounded him. But one of them was caught after posting video of the scene on Facebook.
Alamogordo, New Mexico Police say that they have arrested three of the five people suspected of an frightening attempted home invasion that was caught on surveillance camera last week. The footage from the front porch of the home shows a woman approach the door initially and speak to the person inside before three armed men approached the door and attempted to force their way in before fleeing on foot.
Broward Sheriff’s Office released a video of a man stealing a trailer from a Lauderdale-by-the-Sea construction site on Dec. 25, Christmas Day. Similarly grand-minded pirates hit the Sunbelt Rentals in Wynwood Tuesday morning with a stolen U-Haul, according to a Channel 6 report.
In 2004, Hallandale Beach detective Ron Buekers visited a man named George Williams in Tennessee and videotaped the discussion. Williams told him that he was in the home in 1983 when boat builder Eugene Hicks was killed, heard the gunshots and found Ken Bicking, now jailed in Jacksonville, standing over the body.