Man tells 911 ‘something occurred,’ but won’t say where. Hours later, a body is found

Miami-Dade police are investigating after a person was shot and killed in what detectives are calling a “domestic related homicide.”
Police first received a 911 call from a man saying “something occurred,” at 9621 Fontainebleau Blvd. at about 1 a.m.
The caller, however, did not give the 911 dispatcher an apartment number. So when officers arrived, they couldn’t find anything, police said.
Then at about 6 a.m., 911 received another call, this time from the victim’s roommate.
The victim, whose identity had not been released as of Sunday evening, was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound, police said.
Police later recovered a car that the shooter used to get away.
No other information, including the identity of the shooter, was released Sunday night.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
