Police respond to shooting near Carol City Middle School

Police respond to a call of two teens who were shot near Carol City Middle School on Feb. 10, 2017.
Matias J. Ocner Special to the Miami Herald

Crime

Armed suspects attempt to invade home

Alamogordo, New Mexico Police say that they have arrested three of the five people suspected of an frightening attempted home invasion that was caught on surveillance camera last week. The footage from the front porch of the home shows a woman approach the door initially and speak to the person inside before three armed men approached the door and attempted to force their way in before fleeing on foot.

Crime

Burglars foiled by store's impact-resistant glass

In Port St. Lucie, Fla., burglars were caught on video surveillance trying to break into a gas station What the suspects weren't expecting was impact resistant glass standing between them and the inside if the store. Check out what happens after the glass breaks.

Crime

Solving a 34-year-old slaying?

In 2004, Hallandale Beach detective Ron Buekers visited a man named George Williams in Tennessee and videotaped the discussion. Williams told him that he was in the home in 1983 when boat builder Eugene Hicks was killed, heard the gunshots and found Ken Bicking, now jailed in Jacksonville, standing over the body.

Crime

Police search for shopper with stolen credit card

On the morning of Jan. 11, an unidentified man was captured by security video using a stolen credit card at The Home Depot located at 1701 W. Oakland Park Blvd., in the city of Oakland Park. The card had been stolen from the victim’s car earlier the same day in the city of Fort Lauderdale. The fraudulent purchase totaled more than $400. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Det. Samantha Cottam at (954) 202-3113 or call Broward Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (954) 493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

Editor's Choice Videos