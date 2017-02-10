14-year-old boy hospitalized after stabbing in Northwest Miami-Dade

A teen boy was hospitalized after he was assaulted Thursday night, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said.
The 14-year-old was sent to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center around 11 p.m. after he was attacked near 2100 NW 41st Street.
A report from Local 10 said the teen and another man were walking in the area when they saw two homeless men about to fight. When the teen intervened, he was stabbed in the shoulder, the TV station reported.
This is a breaking news bulletin. Check back for updates.
