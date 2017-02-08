He walked to the school bus stop, but no one’s seen this 15-year-old since

Devin James Clare left his Davie home Tuesday morning and headed for the school bus, like he always did.
But Broward County Schools says the 15-year-old never got on the bus. He didn’t go to New River Middle School, where he’s enrolled in the eighth grade.
Devin’s parents — and police — are looking for him. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and khaki shorts near 6000 Palm Trace Landings Drive. He has brown hair, brown eyes and two spike earrings in his ears.
Anyone with information should call Davie police at 954-693-8200.
