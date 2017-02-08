Abducted woman tries to use drive-thru to save her child

Surveillance video from outside a McDonald’s shows a mom struggle to hand her 2-year-old daughter to an employee of the restaurant while the child's dad tries to pull them back.
Cincinnati Police Department

Solving a 34-year-old slaying?

In 2004, Hallandale Beach detective Ron Buekers visited a man named George Williams in Tennessee and videotaped the discussion. Williams told him that he was in the home in 1983 when boat builder Eugene Hicks was killed, heard the gunshots and found Ken Bicking, now jailed in Jacksonville, standing over the body.

Police search for shopper with stolen credit card

On the morning of Jan. 11, an unidentified man was captured by security video using a stolen credit card at The Home Depot located at 1701 W. Oakland Park Blvd., in the city of Oakland Park. The card had been stolen from the victim’s car earlier the same day in the city of Fort Lauderdale. The fraudulent purchase totaled more than $400. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Det. Samantha Cottam at (954) 202-3113 or call Broward Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (954) 493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

Elderly woman pushed, robbed in front of her home

An elderly woman walking back from checking her mailbox was pushed and robbed Wednesday afternoon. Miami police are looking for the man, who stole her gold chain. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department’s Robbery Unit at (305) 603-6370. Those with information that wish to remain anonymous can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477)

5 Arrested in attempted robbery at Miramar hotel

Five people — who may be minors — were in custody Thursday afternoon, after police say the group went into a Miramar Hampton Inn asking for a key to a specific room. When the front desk didn’t give the key to them, they began banging on doors.

ATV rider in 'Bikes Up, Guns Down' rally caught by the cops

Hollywood police say video posted to social media landed ATV rider Wilfredo Garcia behind bars after eluding officers and driving dangerously through South Florida, during the annual "Bikes Up, Guns Down" ride. Garcia is currently being held at Rikers Island and is awaiting extradition. He faces charges of Reckless Driving and Fleeing and Eluding Police.

