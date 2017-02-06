Daughter of murder victim rips police for not arresting her father's murderer

Jessica Lauren, daughter of murder victim Eugene Hicks tells her story on Monday, February 6, 2017.
C.M. Guerrero The Miami Herald

Crime

Police search for shopper with stolen credit card

On the morning of Jan. 11, an unidentified man was captured by security video using a stolen credit card at The Home Depot located at 1701 W. Oakland Park Blvd., in the city of Oakland Park. The card had been stolen from the victim’s car earlier the same day in the city of Fort Lauderdale. The fraudulent purchase totaled more than $400. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Det. Samantha Cottam at (954) 202-3113 or call Broward Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (954) 493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

Crime

Video shows assault that left 83-year-old woman bloodied

Surveillance video of an apparently unprovoked assault on an 83-year-old woman in Koreatown in Los Angeles, California was released by an area shop owner. Video shows the victim walking down a sidewalk as another woman runs up from behind and then shoves her to the ground.

Crime

Elderly woman pushed, robbed in front of her home

An elderly woman walking back from checking her mailbox was pushed and robbed Wednesday afternoon. Miami police are looking for the man, who stole her gold chain. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department’s Robbery Unit at (305) 603-6370. Those with information that wish to remain anonymous can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477)

Crime

ATV rider in 'Bikes Up, Guns Down' rally caught by the cops

Hollywood police say video posted to social media landed ATV rider Wilfredo Garcia behind bars after eluding officers and driving dangerously through South Florida, during the annual "Bikes Up, Guns Down" ride. Garcia is currently being held at Rikers Island and is awaiting extradition. He faces charges of Reckless Driving and Fleeing and Eluding Police.

Crime

How to stop car break-ins like these

Noting a slew of “car hopper” burglaries, in which the criminals just keep trying car doors until they find one that’s open, Doral police advise drivers to lock their doors and don’t leave valuables inside.

Crime

Not the Avon lady

Surveillance video catches a failed burglar's Wednesday morning attempt at breaking into a home in the 4200 block of Polk Street in Hollywood. Hollywood police are searching for this suspect, who fled when shot at by the homeowner.

Editor's Choice Videos