Daughter of murder victim rips police for not arresting her father's murderer

On the morning of Jan. 11, an unidentified man was captured by security video using a stolen credit card at The Home Depot located at 1701 W. Oakland Park Blvd., in the city of Oakland Park. The card had been stolen from the victim’s car earlier the same day in the city of Fort Lauderdale. The fraudulent purchase totaled more than $400. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Det. Samantha Cottam at (954) 202-3113 or call Broward Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (954) 493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.