Pinecrest police respond to a child left in a car

Hollywood police say video posted to social media landed ATV rider Wilfredo Garcia behind bars after eluding officers and driving dangerously through South Florida, during the annual "Bikes Up, Guns Down" ride. Garcia is currently being held at Rikers Island and is awaiting extradition. He faces charges of Reckless Driving and Fleeing and Eluding Police.
Surveillance video catches a failed burglar's Wednesday morning attempt at breaking into a home in the 4200 block of Polk Street in Hollywood. Hollywood police are searching for this suspect, who fled when shot at by the homeowner.
Wifredo A. Ferrer, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, with other officials, announce the filing of federal charges against more than 100 defendants in 81 separate cases on Tuesday, Janaury 31, 2017.
Broward Sheriff’s Office robbery detectives are searching for a man who, after a brief struggle, ripped a shopping bag from a clerk’s hand and ran out of the store. The theft took place at the Walgreens located at 960 S. Powerline Road in Pompano Beach. The thief fled with a carton of Newport Kings Cigarettes and a bottle of Mountain Dew.
A central Florida deputy accused of stealing money out of people's wallets is caught on his own body camera. Body cam video released Monday shows Volusia County sheriff's deputy John Braman, who resigned Monday afternoon, taking two $100 bills from a man's wallet and tossing the money in the patrol car's trunk before arresting him and charging him with DUI.