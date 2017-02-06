Violent deli robbery in N.Y.C. caught on camera

Police are searching for armed thieves who pistol-whipped a deli clerk during a violent robbery at a Bronx, New York deli.
ATV rider in 'Bikes Up, Guns Down' rally caught by the cops

Hollywood police say video posted to social media landed ATV rider Wilfredo Garcia behind bars after eluding officers and driving dangerously through South Florida, during the annual "Bikes Up, Guns Down" ride. Garcia is currently being held at Rikers Island and is awaiting extradition. He faces charges of Reckless Driving and Fleeing and Eluding Police.

Not the Avon lady

Surveillance video catches a failed burglar's Wednesday morning attempt at breaking into a home in the 4200 block of Polk Street in Hollywood. Hollywood police are searching for this suspect, who fled when shot at by the homeowner.

Body cam shows Florida deputy stealing money from DUI suspect

A central Florida deputy accused of stealing money out of people's wallets is caught on his own body camera. Body cam video released Monday shows Volusia County sheriff's deputy John Braman, who resigned Monday afternoon, taking two $100 bills from a man's wallet and tossing the money in the patrol car's trunk before arresting him and charging him with DUI.

