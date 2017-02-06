Police search for shopper with stolen credit card

On the morning of Jan. 11, an unidentified man was captured by security video using a stolen credit card at The Home Depot located at 1701 W. Oakland Park Blvd., in the city of Oakland Park. The card had been stolen from the victim’s car earlier the same day in the city of Fort Lauderdale. The fraudulent purchase totaled more than $400. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Det. Samantha Cottam at (954) 202-3113 or call Broward Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (954) 493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.
ATV rider in 'Bikes Up, Guns Down' rally caught by the cops

Hollywood police say video posted to social media landed ATV rider Wilfredo Garcia behind bars after eluding officers and driving dangerously through South Florida, during the annual "Bikes Up, Guns Down" ride. Garcia is currently being held at Rikers Island and is awaiting extradition. He faces charges of Reckless Driving and Fleeing and Eluding Police.

How to stop car break-ins like these

Noting a slew of “car hopper” burglaries, in which the criminals just keep trying car doors until they find one that’s open, Doral police advise drivers to lock their doors and don’t leave valuables inside.

Not the Avon lady

Surveillance video catches a failed burglar's Wednesday morning attempt at breaking into a home in the 4200 block of Polk Street in Hollywood. Hollywood police are searching for this suspect, who fled when shot at by the homeowner.

Body cam shows Florida deputy stealing money from DUI suspect

A central Florida deputy accused of stealing money out of people's wallets is caught on his own body camera. Body cam video released Monday shows Volusia County sheriff's deputy John Braman, who resigned Monday afternoon, taking two $100 bills from a man's wallet and tossing the money in the patrol car's trunk before arresting him and charging him with DUI.

