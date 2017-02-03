He snatched jewelry from an old woman getting her mail. Police want to know who he is

An elderly woman walking back from her mailbox was pushed and robbed Wednesday night, and police are looking for the man who did it.
Security cameras caught the woman walking in front of her home on Southwest 62nd Court and a man watching her, then jogging toward her. The pair tussled for a moment before he shoved her and ripped the gold chain from around her neck.
Miami police describe the suspect as a clean-shaven man around 40 years old, last seen wearing a blue shirt, jeans and white shoes.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department’s Robbery Unit at (305) 603-6370. Those with information that wish to remain anonymous can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477), visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip” or Send a text message to 274637. Enter CSMD followed by the tip information and press send.
