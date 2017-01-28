He was a Pembroke Pines cop. Then he became ‘Founding father’ of internet pill mills

Attorneys now call him the “founding father” of illegal internet pharmacies, but first, Juan Gallinal was a Pembroke Pines police officer.
The 49-year-old man pleaded guilty in 2015 to turning a small brick-and-mortar drugstore into a sprawling national online pharmacy that “spread addiction throughout the country,” U.S. Attorney Annette L. Hayes wrote in a release. He was sentenced to eight years in prison on Friday.
Gallinal used a fake owner, a shell corporation and databases hidden on a Swiss server to hide the business, which delivered drugs to 200 customers between 2009 and 2012. In those three years, Gallinal and his team made $9 million.
Customers without prescriptions ordered hundreds of thousands of hydrocodone, phentermine, Xanax and codeine pills — at up to ten times the price.
Gallinall agreed to forfeit $1.9 million, and pleaded guilty to charges including conspiracy to distribute controlled substances; conspiracy to distribute controlled substances by means of the internet; and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
