Crime

January 27, 2017 10:05 PM

New bodycam footage released from MLK day shooting

By Alex Harris

aharris@miamiherald.com

Moments after bullets started flying on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Miami-Dade police officers were carrying the wounded to safety, newly released body camera footage shows.

The shooting, in the park bearing the civil rights leader’s name, began as a slight between gang members and erupted into gunfire that injured eight.

READ NEXT: A gang sign, then gunfire from ‘Woo’ and ‘Bob’ on MLK Day, police say

In the footage, an officer encourages an unidentified wounded man he’s carrying to safety. “You good,” he assured him.

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

New bodycam shows Miami-Dade police officers at Martin Luther King Day shooting

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos