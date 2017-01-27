New bodycam footage released from MLK day shooting

Moments after bullets started flying on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Miami-Dade police officers were carrying the wounded to safety, newly released body camera footage shows.
The shooting, in the park bearing the civil rights leader’s name, began as a slight between gang members and erupted into gunfire that injured eight.
In the footage, an officer encourages an unidentified wounded man he’s carrying to safety. “You good,” he assured him.
