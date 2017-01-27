After 10-year drought, Florida corrections officers in line for pay raise

For the first time in a decade, corrections officers in Florida’s prison system — one of the nation’s most violent and troubled — appear destined to get a pay raise.
Gov. Rick Scott is including $38 million in his proposed budget to boost pay for corrections officer up to and including the rank of captain, spokesman McKinley Lewis said Friday.
Another $5 million is proposed to provide $1,000 signing bonuses for officers at understaffed prisons, and $2.5 million would be allotted to increase pay for officers assigned to prisons with mental health units.
“The governor believes in investments that allow the Florida Department of Corrections to better retain officers and have an experienced workforce,” Lewis said.
The budget will be unveiled next Tuesday.
The proposal comes after years of news reports about corruption and brutality in the prison system, which has been hobbled by staff turnover related to difficult working conditions and low pay.
Deaths of inmates in the prison system have risen every year and that could be partly attributable to an aging inmate population. But in a recent interview with the Miami Herald, Julie Jones, secretary of the department, said chronic understaffing and lack of experience has hurt the department. She also said a dramatic rise in gang-related prison violence is a serious problem.
For a starting corrections officer, the governor’s plan would raise salaries from $30,926 to $33,500 — an increase of 8.5 percent. Sergeants, lieutenants and captains would see a 10 percent pay increase.
The pay raises will also go to probation officers.
Comments