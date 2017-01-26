A bloody street fight erupts over Cuban vs. Guatemalan origin

Police are looking for the three suspects involved in a fight that resulted in one victim being airlifted to a Miami hospital.
Monroe County Sheriff’s detectives say Luis Garcia-Barrera, 24, Ottoniel Garcia, 20, and Carlitos Garcia, 21, beat up 30-year-old Yandy Carrillo during an early morning fight on Sunday that caused serious injuries to his head.
Garcia-Barrera and Carlitos Garcia are believed to be brothers and Ottoniel is a cousin of the two, according to Deputy Becky Herrin, public information officer with the Monroe Sheriff's Office. All three are wanted on outstanding warrants for felony aggravated battery.
The fight was reportedly over nationalities: Carrillo is from Cuba and the three suspects are from Guatemala. Herrin said Garcia-Barrera has a Marathon address and appears to be from Guatemala.
The fight happened after Carrillo and two female friends were offered a ride home from the three suspects while waiting for a taxi outside the Nowhere Bar and Grill in Marathon.
Once the six arrived at a 65th Street address, a fight broke out and one of the girls called the police. She later told deputies the men were fighting over their nationalities. When she tried to intervene, they allegedly threw her down and started punching her.
When deputies arrived around 4 a.m., she showed Deputy William Daniels where the fight took place and pointed to “a large spot of blood” in the street.
Deputies were unable to locate the suspects but the car was found parked at a nearby apartment complex.
Contact the Monroe Sheriff's Office at 305-289-2430 or 305-289-2351 with information. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of the Florida Keys at 800-346-8411. If a Crimestoppers tip leads to an arrest, the caller can be eligible for a cash reward. Tips may be made anonymously at www.tipsubmit.com or via text message to 274637 using the keyword TIP136.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
