Masked men steal guns from sporting goods store

Police have released surveillance video from a burglary at a Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Oklahoma City where at least 20 guns were stolen.
Lauderhill killing caught on surveillance video (Graphic Content)

Lauderhill police are searching for the killer in Monday afternoon's fatal shooting of Lauderdale Lakes resident Gary Wallock. As Wallock left The Lobster and Seafood Warehouse in Lauderhill, a man ran from around a corner, shot Wallock in the head, then fired several more shots into Wallock's prone body. Investigators also want to find a 2010 blue Nissan Altima with license plate EZX-F13.

MLK Day park shooting victim thought her life was over

Shawnteria Wilson, who was shot in the leg, talks to the media at a press conference at Miami-Dade’s Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park on January 17, 2017. Wilson was one of the victims after a day of celebration was marred when eight people were shot and several others injured during a stamped at the park where people gathered to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Christmas Eve robbery of Metro PCS

Two black males, armed and around 5-6 in height, robbed a Tamarac Metro PCS on Christmas Eve. One wore a black hoodie that read "I Survived Lily's Bat Mintzvah." Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward Sheriff's Office Detective David Agusti at 954-321-4332 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. Or go to the Broward Crime Stoppers website.

Flowers, tears for shooting victims

Diane Haggerty, witnessed the shooting that killed five people at Fort Lauderdale International Airport last Friday, she recounts the events during a memorial service at terminal 2 where the incident took place.

