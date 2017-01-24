Is that a guitar in your pants?

Police in Forth Worth, Texas released surveillance video they say shows an alleged shoplifter stuffing a guitar worth $1,700 down his pants.
MLK Day park shooting victim thought her life was over

Shawnteria Wilson, who was shot in the leg, talks to the media at a press conference at Miami-Dade’s Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park on January 17, 2017. Wilson was one of the victims after a day of celebration was marred when eight people were shot and several others injured during a stamped at the park where people gathered to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Christmas Eve robbery of Metro PCS

Two black males, armed and around 5-6 in height, robbed a Tamarac Metro PCS on Christmas Eve. One wore a black hoodie that read "I Survived Lily's Bat Mintzvah." Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward Sheriff's Office Detective David Agusti at 954-321-4332 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. Or go to the Broward Crime Stoppers website.

Flowers, tears for shooting victims

Diane Haggerty, witnessed the shooting that killed five people at Fort Lauderdale International Airport last Friday, she recounts the events during a memorial service at terminal 2 where the incident took place.

Florida Attorney General's Office announces arrest round-up

Antonio J. Gomez, the inspector in charge at the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, explains how mail thieves used a "fishing" technique to steal mail from various locations throughout Miami-Dade. Gomez also spoke about their arrest during a press conference on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2016 at the Miami Division Headquarters in Miramar.

