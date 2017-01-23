Police looking for men who stole $115,000 worth of cigarettes from a Miami-Dade warehouse

One could call it the lung cancer caper.
Miami-Dade Police are looking for four men who broke into a warehouse and made off with $115,000 worth of cigarettes.
The burglary happened around 5 a.m. Dec. 18 at 3580 NW 119th St., just down the street from Miami-Dade College’s North Campus. Detectives said four men broke into the business, a distributing company, by busting a metal security door. The men then ransacked the business, stealing a ton of tobacco.
Police don’t have information for the getaway vehicle. Video surveillance shows the suspects putting the cigarette boxes into carts before leaving.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-8477.
