Police looking to identify man accused of sexual assault at knife point

Miami-Dade police are looking for a man they say sexually assaulted a woman after threatening her with a kitchen knife.
Police said the victim was walking near Northwest 167 Street and Fourth Avenue around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 14 when a young Hispanic man approached her and sexually assaulted her at knife point.
The mid-20s man, wearing dark sweatpants and a tank top, only spoke Spanish to her, she said. He has a tattoo on his upper right arm.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477
Visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip”
Send a text message to 274637. Enter CSMD followed by the tip information and press send.
