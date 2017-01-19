Hallandale Beach police looking for more victims of suspected violent rapist

Police are looking for additional victims of a Hallandale Beach man charged with violently raping a woman.
Hallandale Beach police arrested 59-year-old Elijah Bankston on Jan. 15 and charged him with sexual assault, kidnapping, violating his probation and obstructing justice.
The victim, who was riding in a car with Bankston at the time of the attack, said he slapped her so hard her implanted teeth came loose, stole her phone and keys and dragged her into his apartment, where he violently raped her for six hours.
It only stopped, she told police, when his brother came home. She said Bankston’s brother eventually listened to her pleading and made Bankston return her keys and phone.
After she reported the rape and Bankston was arrested, police said another victim came forward and said he had previously raped her.
Anyone with information should contact Det. Donna Carlson of the Investigative Services Division at 954-457-1430.
Alex Harris: 305-376-5005, @harrisalexc
Comments