Mom and her infant are carjacked, then set free

A mother and her infant were carjacked briefly in Northwest Miami-Dade Wednesday, police said, then let go unharmed.
Police released few details and were headed to the scene just past noon.
According to police, the incident took place some time around noon. They didn’t say if more than one person commandeered the car. It happened somewhere near Northwest 178th Street and 33rd Court.
Police said a woman and her infant were inside a car when someone forced his or her way inside the vehicle and began to drive with the two still in the vehicle. After a short ride, the vehicle was abandoned and the mother and her child were set free. Police were looking for the carjacker Wednesday afternoon.
This report will be updated as more information becomes available.
