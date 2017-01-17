MLK Day shootings victim explains what happen

Gerome Battle, one of the eight people shot after the MLK Day Parade on Monday in Miami, describes what happened.
José A. Iglesias The Miami Herald

Crime

Flowers, tears for shooting victims

Diane Haggerty, witnessed the shooting that killed five people at Fort Lauderdale International Airport last Friday, she recounts the events during a memorial service at terminal 2 where the incident took place.

Crime

Florida Attorney General's Office announces arrest round-up

Antonio J. Gomez, the inspector in charge at the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, explains how mail thieves used a "fishing" technique to steal mail from various locations throughout Miami-Dade. Gomez also spoke about their arrest during a press conference on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2016 at the Miami Division Headquarters in Miramar.

Crime

Jewelry sale gone wrong ends with victim dragged across parking lot, police say

A Hialeah couple decided to sell old jewelry through an app Sunday night, and ended up dragged across the parking lot of a gas station, police said. By the time cops arrived, they said the 14k gold anklet with a dolphin charm was on the ankle of the thieves’ child. Hialeah police arrested Lorely Lafont, 27, and Marisol Sanchez, 27, and charged them with the crime.

Editor's Choice Videos