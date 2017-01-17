MLK Day shootings victim explains what happen

Diane Haggerty, witnessed the shooting that killed five people at Fort Lauderdale International Airport last Friday, she recounts the events during a memorial service at terminal 2 where the incident took place.
Miami Beach police are looking for two men who stole thousands of dollars of electronics, cash, watches and electronics from a Miami man on October 7. Months later, police have released security footage of the thieves entering and exiting the condo in hopes of finding them. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Dade Crime Stoppers at 305.471.TIPS
An Orlando man was charged with a felony after a Florida Highway patrol officer said he saw Joshua Concepcion West use a remote controlled device to cover his tag when he went through a toll, according to WESH.
Antonio J. Gomez, the inspector in charge at the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, explains how mail thieves used a "fishing" technique to steal mail from various locations throughout Miami-Dade. Gomez also spoke about their arrest during a press conference on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2016 at the Miami Division Headquarters in Miramar.
A Hialeah couple decided to sell old jewelry through an app Sunday night, and ended up dragged across the parking lot of a gas station, police said. By the time cops arrived, they said the 14k gold anklet with a dolphin charm was on the ankle of the thieves’ child. Hialeah police arrested Lorely Lafont, 27, and Marisol Sanchez, 27, and charged them with the crime.
The owner of Dixie Gun and Pawn in Georgia was preparing to open the store when two men with ski masks and guns came in. The owner pulled out his gun and fired, hitting and killing one of the gunmen. The second suspect ran away after the shooting.