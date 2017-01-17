South Florida women head to anti-Trump march in D.C.

Miami Beach police are looking for two men who stole thousands of dollars of electronics, cash, watches and electronics from a Miami man on October 7. Months later, police have released security footage of the thieves entering and exiting the condo in hopes of finding them. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Dade Crime Stoppers at 305.471.TIPS
An Orlando man was charged with a felony after a Florida Highway patrol officer said he saw Joshua Concepcion West use a remote controlled device to cover his tag when he went through a toll, according to WESH.
Antonio J. Gomez, the inspector in charge at the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, explains how mail thieves used a "fishing" technique to steal mail from various locations throughout Miami-Dade. Gomez also spoke about their arrest during a press conference on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2016 at the Miami Division Headquarters in Miramar.
The owner of Dixie Gun and Pawn in Georgia was preparing to open the store when two men with ski masks and guns came in. The owner pulled out his gun and fired, hitting and killing one of the gunmen. The second suspect ran away after the shooting.
A man who says he's a hostage broadcast another man robbing Navy Federal Bank in Brickell around 5 p.m. Mon., Jan. 9, 2017 on Facebook Live. The robbery suspect says he plans to surrender after giving the money away and makes statements about how he believes the allegations of Russian hacking during the U.S. presidential election will lead to war.