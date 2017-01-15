Used toilet paper is dumped in lot, and a city is trying to unravel the mystery

2:55 Motive a mystery for lone gunman in airport attack, FBI says Pause

1:29 He invited them back to his place for drinks. When he woke up, all his stuff was gone

0:56 Florida man runs over himself outside strip club (Warning: graphic content)

0:27 Video shows chaotic scene at baggage claim at FLL (Graphic Content)

1:33 Feds break up largest Medicare scam in U.S. history

0:16 WPLG makes historic announcement

2:00 Obama hosts final Kennedy Center Honors

6:36 Paul only Republican to vote 'no' in Senate step to repeal Obamacare, proposes own plan

0:49 Donald Trump's thoughts on the 'wet foot, dry foot' policy