He used a remote-controlled device to skip a $1.25 toll — in front of a trooper

It’s not clear how much a device that covers a license plate at the push of a button costs, but it’s definitely more than $1.25.
That’s the toll 27-year-old Joshua Concepcion West was trying to skip when a Florida Highway Patrol officer caught him in the act, according to WESH. Now he’s charged with a felony.
The trooper said he watched a hidden black screen lower over the “Endless Summer” tag on West’s silver Honda right as he went through a toll on an Orlando highway. Once West’s car was clear, the trooper said the screen came back up.
“It's not worth it. Pay the toll or don't use the road,” Sgt. Kim Montes told WESH.
Alex Harris: 305-376-5005, @harrisalexc
Comments